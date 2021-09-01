Space Explored 31: Astra misses space but brings the excitement, Doug arrives in Florida, ULA leaks, and more

This week on the Space Explored podcast Seth and Derek talk about SpaceX’s recent and upcoming launches, the newest members of SpaceX’s fleet, Astra’s failed launch attempt, and more.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- Mysterious SpaceX crane tread shows up on German Autobahn
- Next Launch: Firefly Aerospace preparing for first launch of their Alpha rocket
- SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas returns with its first landed booster from CRS-23
- One of SpaceX’s new support ships, Doug, arrives at Port Canaveral
- Shocking footage of Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida made landfall shows SpaceX’s new ship battling the storm
- Watch Astra’s Rocket recover from an insane lateral liftoff due to engine failure
- SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship departs for its first mission
- Alleged leaked ULA emails paint NASA as ‘incompetent’ and SpaceX favored over politics
