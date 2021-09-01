Space Explored 31: Astra misses space but brings the excitement, Doug arrives in Florida, ULA leaks, and more

-
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week on the Space Explored podcast Seth and Derek talk about SpaceX’s recent and upcoming launches, the newest members of SpaceX’s fleet, Astra’s failed launch attempt, and more.

Subscribe

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Space Explored 30: Tesla Bots and SpaceX, Blue Origin l...
Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starline...
Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starline...
Space Explored 28: Starship first full rocket stacking,...
Space Explored Podcast 27: GAO denies Blue Origin, Spac...
Space Explored Podcast 26: Bezos to space, Starship act...
Space Explored Podcast 25: SpaceX’s droneships arrive...
Space Explored Podcast 24: Transporter-2, Elon vs Tory,...
Show More Comments

Related

Astra misses orbit again, SpaceX and Blue Original launch, leaked anti-SpaceX emails from ULA & more top stories

SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas returns with its first landed booster from CRS-23

One of SpaceX’s new support ships, Doug, arrives at Port Canaveral

SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship departs for its first mission

[Update: New aerial image] Shocking footage of Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida made landfall shows SpaceX’s new ship battling the storm

[Update: Dragon spacecraft deployed] SpaceX to launch 23rd resupply mission to the International Space Station

space explored podcast

Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starliner issues, and more [Repost]

space explored podcast

Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starliner issues, and more