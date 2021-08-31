SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas returns with its first landed booster from CRS-23

-
SpaceXA Shortfall Of Gravitasb1061CRS-23
asog first booster return

The shiny new droneship SpaceX built in Louisiana has done its first mission this weekend. A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG) returned to Port Canaveral with its first booster on top.

SpaceX launched their CRS-23 mission early Sunday morning with their Falcon 9 rocket. The first stage, after lifting the second stage and dragon above most of the atmosphere, did a short boost back burn. This burn changes the horizontal velocities making the booster begin flying back towards its launch site, although this time only enough velocity to return to ASOG.

SpaceX has been doing these boost back burns even with droneship landings a few times now. This is presumably so the droneships don’t have to be towed out as far to sea, but SpaceX hasn’t stated officially yet. Having this burn in the mix at night adds to some fun effects of the plums of the first and second-stage engines.

The booster landed successfully on ASOG for this droneship’s first time on a mission. There, the new octograbber (hopefully still rocking its mustache) latched on to the booster and held on booster for ASOG’s return home.

Early Tuesday morning, just a few hours after SpaceX’s Doug support ship arrived, tug Finn Falgout arrived in Port Canaveral with ASOG in tow for its first booster return. B1061-4 is currently back in port waiting to be lifted off ASOG’s deck and placed on a truck back to SpaceX’s refurbishment facility before a future launch.

B1061-4 arriving back into the port on the deck of A Shortfall of Gravitas. Credit: Derek Wise for Space Explored

ASOG was built and partially tested in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. After it was finished SpaceX towed the newly converted barge to Florida to replace Of Course I Still Love You which was moved to Port Long Beach, California.

The biggest difference between ASOG and the rest of the fleet is its design, housing most of the equipment needed on the stern. As well as angled deck extensions.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

SpaceX

SpaceX, a private spaceflight company, was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk with one goal in mind, to get people excited about the future.…

A Shortfall Of Gravitas

b1061 CRS-23

About the Author

One of SpaceX’s new support ships, Doug, arrives ...
[Update: New aerial image] Shocking footage of Port Fou...
Astra misses orbit again, SpaceX and Blue Original la...
SpaceX to launch 23rd CRS mission tonight
Elon Musk and Inspiration4 Starbase flyover
This Day In Space (August 27, 2019): SpaceX takes its f...
It’s not just you SpaceX’s Starlink service is down
A Shortfall of Gravitas departs for first mission
Show More Comments

Related

[Update: Dragon spacecraft deployed] SpaceX to launch 23rd resupply mission to the International Space Station

Astra misses orbit again, SpaceX and Blue Original launch, leaked anti-SpaceX emails from ULA & more top stories

SpaceX’s A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship departs for its first mission

One of SpaceX’s new support ships, Doug, arrives at Port Canaveral

Starship Superheavy orbital launch tower completion, 100th raptor engine built & more Elon tweets this week

Inspiration4 crew sign their booster as more flight training is underway for their launch

Super Heavy rocket stacked, 29 Raptors installed overnight & more Elon tweets

SpaceX works on new high bay, Blue Origin fighting for HLS, Mass simulator on SLS, & more top stories