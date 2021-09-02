Firefly suffers from an anomaly during maidan Alpha rocket launch

-
Fireflyalpha
firefly alpha failure

Thursday afternoon Firefly Aerospace attempted to launch their first Alpha rocket. Firefly’s first Alpha rocket, while the liftoff was nominal, suffered a failure a few minutes into launch.

Like any first-time rocket launch, getting flight data is more important than anything else. If you make it to orbit along the way, that’s a plus. Thursday Firefly had one of these days when their Alpha rocket lifted off from SLC-2W at Vandenberg Space Force Base but suffered a failure.

The countdown included an abort at T-8 seconds that stopped the count due to an unknown anomaly. Firefly was able to resolve the anomaly to the point that they reset the count for later in the window. The second count went smoother with the team giving the final GO for launch again. This time without an auto abort from the rocket and Alpha rose from the launch pad for the very first time.

The launch went smoothly, from what we could tell, until T+2:30 where the launch was aborted. In laymen’s terms, it blew up. In tracking footage captured by NASASpaceflight’s Jack Beyer you can see the Alpha rocket begin to flip end over end before the abort, an obvious failure somewhere in the rocket.

“Video: Firefly Alpha’s in-flight anomaly. Stay tuned to the NSF YouTube channel for the full video. @NASASpaceflight

https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1433618408235438091/pu/vid/1280x720/jOqriy-m8yOgAzzF.mp4?tag=12

Originally tweeted by Jack Beyer (@thejackbeyer) on September 3, 2021.

This was very close to the point where Firefly’s rocket went supersonic. There is unconfirmed skepticism that the rocket was underperforming. During the liftoff of Alpha, it did seem slow to reach the speed of sound but no confirmation from Firefly has been made about the source of the anomaly.

Either way, getting this far in their first flight should be taken as an achievement. Building rockets is a difficult business and challenges like these show up frequently in first launches. Congratulations to the teams at Firefly for getting this far. We look forward to seeing their next launch attempt soon.

Featured Image: Lavie Ohana / Space Scout

Want to help support Space Explored?

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored writers

Directly support Seth by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Firefly

alpha

About the Author

Live: Maiden launch of Firefly's Alpha rocket
Firefly successfully fires their Alpha rocket; Maiden l...
Firefly Aerospace shares timelapse of Alpha going verti...
Firefly's first Alpha rocket goes vertical on the pad
NASA smallsat launch contract selection statement pulls...
Firefly partners with Adaptive Launch Solutions for mul...
NASA awards launch contracts to three companies through...
Firefly gets closer to debut flight with rocket arrival...
Show More Comments

Related

[Update: Anomaly] Next Launch: Firefly Aerospace preparing for first launch of their Alpha rocket

Firefly successfully fires their Alpha rocket; Maiden launch NET September 2

[Update: Anomaly during flight, launch concluded] Astra attempting first payload to orbit on 4th Rocket 3 launch

[Update: Launched] Live Blog: Northrop Grumman to launch its 16th Cygnus spacecraft to the ISS for NASA

[Update: Dragon spacecraft deployed] SpaceX to launch 23rd resupply mission to the International Space Station

Watch Astra’s Rocket recover from an insane lateral liftoff due to engine failure

SpaceX works on new high bay, Blue Origin fighting for HLS, Mass simulator on SLS, & more top stories

Astra misses orbit again, SpaceX and Blue Original launch, leaked anti-SpaceX emails from ULA & more top stories