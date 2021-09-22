NASA’s Artemis program gets wings with new engine contract

-
NASAArtemisAerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne will design the main engine for NASA’s Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions 6-14.

NASA has awarded a lucrative contract to Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc for the development of engines for the Orion spacecraft.  The contract, which has a maximum value of $600 million, is for development of the Orion Main Engine (OME), which is a single, large engine that sits at the bottom of the Orion spacecraft.  The contract is valid from September 21, 2021, through April 23, 2032.  Interestingly, early flights of Orion will actually use legacy engines from the space shuttle program.

Founded in 1942, Aerojet Rocketdyne and NASA have a long history together.  The Sacramento-based company developed engines used on both the Saturn I and Saturn IB launch vehicles, along with the space shuttle’s hefty RS-25 engines.  More recently, Aerojet Rocketdyne has components on both the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers.  Given this long history, the OME contract is far from surprising, especially since the aforementioned RS-25 engines will also be used on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, which will also be launching Orion.

Space Shuttle Discovery seen during its STS-120 mission in 2007. The smaller two engines on the shuttle rear are the same kind that will be used on the first six Artemis missions. (Credit: NASA)

Managed by both ESA and NASA, Artemis 1 is officially slated for launch in December 2021, although this may not be realistic.  Artemis missions 1-5 will use legacy Orbital Maneuvering System (OMS) engines from the space shuttle before switching over to the new OME engines for Artemis missions 7-14.  This means that the new Aerojet Rocketdyne engines could power the Artemis program until at least 2032!

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Artemis

NASA's Artemis program is an attempt to land humans on the moon for the first time in almost 50 years.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

About the Author

Space Station Crew to Relocate Soyuz, Make Room for New...
NASA Administrator admits 2024 lunar landing date might...
NASA divides human spaceflight leadership in reorg
NASA announces landing site for VIPER lunar rover
[UPDATE: More testing and pictures] Orion mass simulato...
'Oumuamua is still lurking out there
Inspiration4 all civilian mission to orbit, West Coast ...
How many people are in space right now?
Show More Comments

Related

NASA test fires SLS RS-25 engine at Stennis, validating new manufacturing process

When will NASA send SLS and Orion on the first Artemis mission around the Moon?

‘Where are my engines, Jeff?’ Ars investigates Blue Origin BE-4 engine delay for ULA Vulcan rocket

Space Explored 29: New SpaceX boats, continued Starliner issues, and more [Repost]

How many people are in space right now?

NASA Astronaut Victor Glover tours his possible future ride to the Moon

SpaceX, Blue Origin, Dynetics, and more selected again for further lunar lander concepts

SpaceX works on new high bay, Blue Origin fighting for HLS, Mass simulator on SLS, & more top stories