NASA celebrates the Women at NASA this World Space Week

This World Space Week, NASA is taking the time to recognize the women at NASA who help make history every day.

World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.

NASA’s Women@NASA program exists to help shine a spotlight on the women working in a field where they are often unrepresented. With the theme this World Space Week being Women in Space, it’s the perfect opportunity to talk about the accomplishments of women throughout NASA.

NASA kicked off the week with a profile of Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate. She previously led the Human Exploration and Operations Mission directorate before that directorate was split into two divisions. She has played a pivotal role in NASA’s commercial crew program that returned crewed launches to US soil. An engineer and business manager, she is the first woman to head human spaceflight.

The Artemis Program is more than just a return to the Moon, Artemis will bring the first woman and first person of color to the Moon. Principal Investigator Paromita Mitra is excited to be contributing to that.

“We need a diverse population of people solving those problems, so that we can make sure that when we create engineering systems for the future of our world, we have everybody in mind. My advice to anyone looking to work for NASA or solve hard problems is to dig deeper into whatever that problem might be and find what makes you passionate. If you find yourself getting lost in it, pursue it feverishly.” Principal Investigator Paromita Mitra

Go follow Women@NASA on Twitter and check out the webpage to learn about more of the women making history at NASA.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Follow Derek on Twitter or Instagram.

Shop on Amazon or directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!