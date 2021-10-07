Vice President Kamala Harris and Astronaut Shane Kimbrough team up for World Space Week [Video]

As a part of World Space Week, astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Vice President Kamala Harris have teamed up in a new NASA video to inspire kids to get interested in space.

World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.

Shane Kimbrough flew to the International Space Station on SpaceX and NASA’s Crew-2 mission in April 2021. Through his soon-to-be six months aboard the station, he has served as a part of Expedition 65 and 66.

In this video for World Space Week, he teams up with US Vice President Kamala Harris to inspire kids around the world to find an interest in space. This ten-minute video explores making a telescope and some important life lessons.

In honor of World Space Week, we’re visiting the Naval Observatory in Washington to talk to none other than Vice President Kamala Harris about the National Space Council. We also hear from NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, who joins us from the International Space Station – that’s right, from space! Plus, we’re building a DIY telescope that you can make yourself at home.

