NASA publishes ‘First Woman’ graphic novel with Augmented Reality

-
World Space WeekNASAArtemis
NASA First Woman

This World Space Week, NASA has joined in, sharing a new graphic novel about the first woman to go to the Moon.

World Space Week 2021: This post is part of our World Space Week coverage 2021. Each year, World Space Week runs from October 4-10 and includes millions of people at thousands of events around the world. This year, the theme is celebrating Women in Space.

Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo. The Apollo mission made history bringing humanity to the Moon, but now, with the Artemis program, we’re going back. This time around, the astronauts will not exclusively be white men. Artemis will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

NASA‘s graphic novel follows the first woman on the Moon, and her journey to get there. QR codes and augmented reality allow readers to further explore and learn about NASA’s work.

NASA-FirstWoman-STORYDownload

You can also opt to listen to the first woman story:

NASA · First Woman Issue No. 1: Dream to Reality

