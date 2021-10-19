Orlando Air and Space Show at the Orlando Sanford International Airport [Gallery]

The Orlando Air and Space Show took flight this past weekend at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. Space Explored’s Derek Wise and Jared Locke were at the show to capture the flights.

Socom Para-Commandos & HC-130J

The US Special Operations Command’s parachute demonstration team is known for opening airshows, representing all of todays special operations forces. Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers, and Marine Raiders are all represented by the Para-commandos.

Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration

This search and rescue demonstration by the Coast Guard was an unexpected last-minute addition to the Air and Space Show. The coast guard does not have a specific demo team, but the JayHawk and its team flew over from Clearwater for the show.

John Black – Super Decathlon

John Black, a veteran who served in the Air Force and National Guard, is well known at air shows. The Ohio native now lives in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and put on a great show with his Super Decathlon.

US Navy F-18 Super Hornet “Rhino” Demo team

The US Navy Rhino Demo Team flew their F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft as a part of the show. The Fleet Replacement Squadron that operates the team has the mission to train newly designated pilots and uses the shows as a way to recruit into Naval Aviation.

E/A-18G Growler Demonstation

The E/A-18 Growler is a specialized version of the F/A-18F Super Hornet designed for electronic warfare.

US Navy Legacy Flight

The Navy Legacy Flight flies classic warbirds alongside the fighters of today. This show, the F4U-4 Corsair flew alongside F/A-18 Super Hornet on Saturday, and two E/A-18G Growlers on Sunday.

US Marines V-22 Osprey Demo

The US Marines demonstrated the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey at the show. This unique aircraft features vertical take-off and landing as well as short take-off and landing. It can fly in a helicopter or plane-like configuration, based on what the circumstances require.

P-51 Mustang Demo “Quicksilver”

The P51 Mustang is a long range fighter used throughout World War II and the Korean War. The well known dog-fighting capabilities is part of what made it a war-winning weapon.

C-47 Skytrain “Tico Belle”

The 1942 Douglas C-47 SkyTrain made several modifications to the civilian DC-3. The extensive service the plane saw throughout WWII made it one of the most iconic military transports in history. It is best known for its service during the invasion of Normandy by the Allies, carrying members of 82nd and 101st airborne.

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

The F-22A Raptor is an advanced tactical fighting aircraft and always a highlight of airshows (it’s certainly my favorite). The stealth aircraft entered service in 2005 to replace the F-15. The iconic shape and agility always stand out in the sky… at air shows that is… if they don’t want you to see it, you won’t.

US Air Force Thunderbirds

The iconic US Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, aka the Thunderbirds, headlined the show. They flew their F-16s in close formations and with a number of close high speed passes to create an always-impressive show.

Want to help support Space Explored?

Follow Derek on Twitter or Instagram.

Shop on Amazon or directly support Derek by becoming a member of their Patreon.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!