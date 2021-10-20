Space Explored 34: Lucy launches to space, Senate really wants two HLS landers, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss the launch of William Shatner and NASA’s Lucy mission, the Senate’s NASA budget proposal, and the FAA’s first public comment hearing for SpaceX’s Starship.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
- NASA’s 12-year-long Lucy mission may have already hit a snag in space
- Updates on Boeing’s OFT-2 mission to the International Space Station
- Orlando Air and Space Show at the Orlando Sanford International Airport [Gallery]
- Senate Budget proposal includes $1.3 Billion for HLS – with a catch
- New photos show James Webb telescope standing at Arianespace’s processing facility
- ULA launches NASA’s Lucy spacecraft to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids in hopes of discovering secrets of our solar system
