Space Explored 34: Lucy launches to space, Senate really wants two HLS landers, and more

-
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss the launch of William Shatner and NASA’s Lucy mission, the Senate’s NASA budget proposal, and the FAA’s first public comment hearing for SpaceX’s Starship.

Subscribe

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!

Guides

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

ULA launches NASA's first mission to Jupier's Trojans
Subscribe to the Space Explored podcast!
Launch Thread: ULA to launch NASA’s first mission...
Space Explored 33: Blue Origin workplace and safety con...
NASA's Lucy probe may have an issue with a solar array
Space Explored Podcast Episode 31
Two Starliner astronauts will now fly with SpaceX
NASA launches Lucy, William Shatner flies to space, ...
Show More Comments