Space Explored 35: Future of commercial space stations, Lightyear, Starship developments, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss developments in Starship testing and possible locations for future launches. Along with that, they discussed new commercial space stations coming by the end of the decade and more news from the week.

