Space Explored 35: Future of commercial space stations, Lightyear, Starship developments, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss developments in Starship testing and possible locations for future launches. Along with that, they discussed new commercial space stations coming by the end of the decade and more news from the week.
Subscribe
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
Read More
- ‘Lightyear,’ Pixar’s Toy Story stand-alone character movie blasts off next June
- SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of Halloween launch
- Scoop: Improvements coming to SpaceX launch pad hint at ‘big’ things coming to SLC-40
- Blue Origin partners up with Sierra Space, Boeing, and others to build a fully commercial space station
- NASA’s first SLS Moon rocket launching as early as February 2022, later windows available
- SpaceX performs double engine static fire on Starship 20, ending a static fire lull
- FAA’s Starship public hearings were filled with valid complaints and Elon Musk fandom
- Nanoracks announces Starlab, the first-ever commercial space station, coming 2027
- NASA fully stacks the SLS rocket for the first time
- NASA is requesting proposals for more rides to the International Space Station
More Space Explored Podcast Episodes
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!