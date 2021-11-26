Kennedy Space Center’s Black Friday deal: Whole month free w/ Atlantis annual pass, today only!

Kennedy Space Center is a worthwhile stop for any space fan in Florida, whether there is a launch going on or not. The Atlantis annual pass is already a great value, at less than the cost of two day tickets, but the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is making the deal even sweeter for Black Friday!

For Black Friday, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s Atlantis annual pass is discounted $10 off. That brings the cost of a kid’s Atlantis pass down to $68 and the cost of an adult Atlantis pass down to $86.

That’s not all for the Black Friday deal, you’ll also get an extra month for free. That equals just $6.62 per month for an adult ticket and just $5.23 per month for a kids ticket.

That’s thirteen months of being able to see important artifacts of space history like Space Shuttle Atlantis up close. It’s a great experience, and it’s worth going with an annual pass even if you only plan on going a few days. In addition to unlimited admission, you also get free parking and a discount on souvenirs and dining.

Next year, the visitor complex will also open a new exhibit building, with a Falcon Heavy booster on display. That’s in addition to the already extensive collection of artifacts on display, the rocket garden, the Astronaut Hall of Fame, bus tours, and more.

The deal will only be valid today, Black Friday, so now's the time to act!





Film photos by Daryl Sausse

