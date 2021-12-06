Astra confirms Florida launch – will utilize SLC-46

Astra announced today that its next launch will be from Space Launch Complex 46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This will be the company’s first from the state with more following in the future.

Astra’s LV0008 will take off from SLC-46 no earlier than January 2022 carrying a payload for NASA. We previously reported that Astra was coming to SLC-46 based on a permit application, and now we have confirmation from the company.

This will be the first launch Astra has conducted in Florida, and it certainly will not be the last. That same permit application we reported on detailed a flight rate of up to once a month for up to 24 months.

Image Credit: Seth Kurkowski Image Credit: Space Florida Image Credit: Space Florida

A new document detailing communication between government agencies concerning the permit does talk about a December launch campaign. This is likely the same launch Astra announced today. That would mean Astra’s Florida presence will be picking up within the next few weeks and we could see a static fire before the year is out.

Orion Ascent Abort 2 before launch from SLC-46, as seen from Cocoa Beach Pier | Image Credit: Jared Locke

Due to the location of SLC-46, views of launch preparations will be visible all along Cocoa Beach from Jetty Park down to at least Cocoa Beach Pier. Space Explored plans on providing launch coverage, even if media is not invited to view from an on-site location. Stay tuned!

Want to help support Space Explored?

Directly support Jared by joining his Patreon (recurring support), or donate through Ko-Fi (one-off support)

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, join the discussion on our Reddit, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!