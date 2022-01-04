Netflix announces release date for ‘Space Force’ Season 2, first photos

It’s time to visit the world of the United States Space Force again. Here’s everything we know about season two of ‘Space Force’ coming to Netflix next month.

Space Force will return on February 18, Netflix announced Monday. Season 2 will consist of seven 30-minute episodes. According to the official description, they begin “with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

The series, which was renewed in November 2020, will likely feel a bit different this time around. The production of the space-themed satire has moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver to help cut costs. In addition, Norm Hiscock (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has joined Greg Daniels as co-showrunner, and Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Dr. Chan Kaifang, has also joined the show’s writing staff.







Photos from Season 2. Courtesy Of Netflix.

Along with Steve Carell (General Naird), returning series regulars include John Malkovich (Dr. Mallory), Ben Schwartz (F. Tony Scarapiducci), Diana Silvers (Erin Naird), Tawny Newsome (Captain Angela Ali), Lisa Kudrow (Maggie Naird).

Despite the slew of incredibly talented actors, it’s no secret the first season of Space Force didn’t live up to its cometic hype. The show currently sits at 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s nice to see Netflix continue to take a chance on what has the opportunity of being The Office in Space. What are your thoughts on the show? Is it a hit in the making or miss? Let us know on Twitter, @SpaceExplored.

