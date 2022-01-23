Astra static fires its first Florida rocket ahead of launch

Astra’s Rocket 3.3 vehicle came to life on January 22 ahead of the company’s first launch from Florida. The launch date is pending the FAA issuing the launch license.

Astra is set up on SLC-46 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of the company’s first mission carrying CubeSats. The ELaNa 41 mission was contracted by NASA under the Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 contract. Four CubeSats from universities across the US will ride aboard Rocket 3.3 LV0008 to orbit.

We are currently awaiting a launch date for this mission. Astra is working with the FAA to secure its launch license. Even though we don’t know the launch date, we do know the window will be 1 to 4 p.m. EST on any date. We recommend watching the launch from the Cocoa Beach area, with Jetty Park being the closest location with a direct view of the launchpad.

Featured Image: Astra / Brady Kenniston

Want to help support Space Explored?

Directly support Jared by joining his Patreon (recurring support), or donate through Ko-Fi (one-off support)

Shop on Amazon to support Space Explored Writers.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord, and don’t forget the Space Explored podcast!