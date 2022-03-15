Astra launches its own apparel store, benefiting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

In correlation with its eighth launch, Astra released its long-awaited apparel store. For the first two weeks of being open, Astra will donate all profits to charities supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

For now, the company only has three options, a hoodie, a t-shirt, and a beanie. All three options sport the company’s black and white branding with Astra’s delta/star logo and company name.

All of these items have been seen being sported by Astra employees during the company’s launch livestreams, including the stream hosts. Now, these items will be available for purchase. Below is a list of items and prices.

Astra Hoodie – $60

Astra Logo T-Shirt – $45

Astra Beanie – $25

More items are coming, so if you are an Astra fan, stay tuned to the site as items may be added to the store soon. During the stream, Director of Product Management Carolina Grossman stated that Astra is still working on what type of products its fans may want before adding more.

Astra to support Ukraine efforts with store profits

Also stated on the live stream, all the profits from the first two weeks of Astra’s store sales will be donated to three charities supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Those charities listed on the site are World Central Kitchen, UNICEF, and the Red Cross.

The launch of Astra’s apparel went with Astra’s return to flight mission carrying its first payloads for Spaceflight Inc. After a scrub due to weather, the launch took place on Tuesday, March 15. This launch marked the second successful flight for the company. Another mission is expected to be announced soon on the company’s LV0010.

