Launch Spotlight: Spaceflight Astra-1 – Astra set to attempt to launch payloads to space

Astra is set to launch their Rocket 3.3 LV0009 to space on March 15, 2022, at 12:22 p.m. EDT (9:22 a.m. PDT) from Pad LP-3B at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska. This mission is carrying satellites from a variety of companies.

Launch Overview Launch Date: March 15, 2022 @ 12:22-12:51 p.m. EDT (9:22-9:51 a.m. PDT) Payload: NearSpace Launch payload, S4 CROSSOVER, and the PSAS OreSat0 Rocket: Rocket 3.3 LV0009 Launch Pad: Pad LP-3B, Pacific Spaceport Complex, Kodiak, Alaska Destination: Sun-Synchronous Orbit Landing Site: None, expendable vehicle

The Mission

Astra is set to carry a payload from NearSpace Launch, the S4 CROSSOVER payload, and the Portland State Aerospace Society’s OreSat0 payload to space. If successful, this would be Astra’s second successful launch to orbit. This flight follows their failed mission out of Florida where an issue with the fairing deployment and a software issue doomed the flight.

What is Rocket 3.3?

Rocket 3.3 is Astra’s first orbital launch vehicle to successfully make orbit. While it has achieved what few have, the vehicle has had multiple failed launch attempts. Ranging from a fuel leak that caused damage to an engine to a bad fuel/oxidizer mixture in the second stage leaving them just short of orbital velocity. Astra has yet to deploy customer satellites in space, but they’re aiming to turn things around with this mission.

Where to watch?

Astra will be live streaming the launch of this mission. You can head to https://astra.com/livestream/ to watch this mission happen live. You can also follow Astra on Twitter for live updates regarding the mission.

Featured Image: Brady Kenniston/Astra