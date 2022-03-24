Omega and Swatch team up with a full solar system of watches, including Pluto

If you are looking for a cross between style and the ability to show off your love of space the new Speedmaster MoonSwatches by Omega and Swatch might be the right one for you.

Design based on the legendary Omega Speedmaster

Omega’s line of Speedmaster watches is iconic for their use in aviation and spaceflight. All the Apollo astronauts used Speedmasters on their journeys to and from the Moon. They continued to be used by astronauts at NASA for Skylab, the Space Shuttle, and beyond.

Taking a cue from the Speedmaster Moonwatch’s legendary design, Swatch’s new line called the MoonSwatch brings history to the wrist of the masses. There are 11 designs to choose from, one for each planet in the solar system as well as the Sun, Moon, and of course, Swatch couldn’t leave out Pluto.

On the back of each watch reads “Dream Big • Fly Higher • Explore the Universe • Reach for the Planets • Enjoy the Mission.” Also on the rear is the planet built into the design of the watch case. Each MoonSwatch comes with a matching velcro strap.

The Omega x Swatch Speedmaster MoonSwatch is only available at select stores worldwide. You can find a complete list of available stores on Swatch’s website. The Speedmaster MoonSwatch costs $260, far below the thousands of dollars traditional Speedmasters start at.