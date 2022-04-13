First look at Space Perspective’s ‘Space Lounge’ which will take passengers to the edge of space

Space Perspective takes a different approach to space tourism, carrying its customers high into the sky with a giant balloon instead of launching them. Take a look inside the capsule you’ll be spending the several-hour-long trip in.

Space Perspective’s mission is to connect space and the beauty of Earth’s nature. That’s why you’ll find a selection of plants and furniture made from eco-friendly material alongside massive windows in the capsule they call the “Space Lounge.” Named Spaceship Neptune, it offers a 360-degree view of the outside, even the bathroom will have a window.

With room for eight customers and a crew member, you will have enough space to mingle with everyone onboard. Space Perspective went with a darker, subdued color scheme, similar to the interior of Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule. This is meant to make those in it feel cozier and reduce glare in the windows.

Spaceship Neptune will also feature a stocked bar, of course offering champagne toasts at the peak altitude. Space Perspective is definitely building a different, and for some, a more affordable way to experience the edge of space. While the vast majority still won’t be able to afford it, the $125,000 ticket price is much lower than the likes of Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin.

How Space Perspective gets to the edge of space

Space Perspective isn’t building a high-intensity rocket that just peaks over the boundary of space for about 30 seconds. Instead, they will use the power of lift from a hydrogen-filled balloon. Over six hours, you will slowly rise to about 20 miles above the surface, over twice the distance of a commercial airliner – still giving those that take the trip spectacular views of Earth. Spaceship Neptune will end its voyage by splashing down in the ocean, where a ship will recover it for transport back to land.

Flights are expected to take off from Kennedy Space Center starting in 2024, but for now, Space Perspective is still developing all the systems needed to fly.