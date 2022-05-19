Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed until ‘early 2023’

The long-awaited sequel to Kerbal Space Program has been in the works for several years now. Originally planned to release this year, a new timeline by the developers for Kerbal Space Program 2 is to release as soon as early 2023 on PC.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is currently being developed by Star Theory and Private Division to succeed the original game. A lot is riding on this release as the hit game has some big shoes to fill if it is to be successful. Announced two years ago, Nate Simpson, creative director of KSP 2, released an update on YouTube about the game’s release date.

The plan was to release the game this year. However, Simpson expressed that more time is needed to finish the game and release it in a way that would make the team proud. That means that the Kerbal Space Program 2 team will have to delay the game’s release to early 2023, starting with PCs and adding consoles later that year.

The original game is a beloved classic in the space community. KSP is played by both fans of companies and the giants that push the industry forward. It has taught many of us the basics of orbital mechanics and how hard it must be to operate spacecraft in real life if we can’t do it in a world where physics can be bent to your will.

Highly anticipated Kerbal Space Program 2 features

Over the years, the first Kerbal Space Program was updated with new parts and missions, many we see as core features today. However, the game’s central idea has stayed the same: build rockets, launch them, and explore.

The developers of Kerbal Space Program 2 plan to take that idea and turn it up a few octaves adding in loads of new parts for building out rockets, space stations, building bases for other worlds, and even interstellar travel. It also seems like KSP 2 will add a more significant focus on building out bases on other planets, something that never really seemed finished in the first game. Finally, the game will include multiplayer, something only available in mods before. For those that have been playing Kerbal Space Program since it came out in 2011, a little bit longer for all these new features is probably worth the wait.