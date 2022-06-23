Space Explored Podcast 39: Lightyear movie review, record breaking SpaceX launches, and SLS wet dress rehearsal

This week Derek and Seth discuss their thoughts on the realistic parts of Pixar’s new Lightyear movie (and just their overall thoughts) and a week full of SpaceX news, good and bad.
Subscribe
Follow
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Derek Wise @derekiswise
Read More
- NASA completes Space Launch System wet dress rehearsal following a few hiccups
- SpaceX launched four classified payloads on Globalstar mission according to tracking data
- SpaceX breaks Falcon 9 reuse record yet again over three launch weekend
- SpaceX fires authors of letter criticizing Elon Musk behavior, claims employees were pressured to sign
- SpaceX Starship orbital flight test in July says Elon Musk
- SpaceX employees pen open letter to executives condemning Elon Musk’s recent behavior
More Space Explored Podcast Episodes
Listen to more 9to5 podcasts
Enjoy reading Space Explored?
Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!