Space Explored Podcast 39: Lightyear movie review, record breaking SpaceX launches, and SLS wet dress rehearsal

Seth Kurkowski -
PodcastSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week Derek and Seth discuss their thoughts on the realistic parts of Pixar’s new Lightyear movie (and just their overall thoughts) and a week full of SpaceX news, good and bad.

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/06/SE_06-22-22.mp3

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Derek Wise @derekiswise

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following on Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, join our Discord!

Guides

Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
Space Explored Podcast 38: Starship environmental revie...
SpaceX fires authors of letter criticizing Elon Musk
SpaceX Starship orbital flight test possibly July
NASA completes SLS wet dress rehearsal, not perfect
Next SLS wet dress rehearsal is scheduled for June 19
SpaceX employees pen open letter to executives condemni...
NASA statement on Crew Dragon heat shield
FAA releases final PEA for Starship launches in Texas
Load more...
Show More Comments