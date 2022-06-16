SpaceX employees pen open letter to executives condemning Elon Musk’s recent behavior

On Wednesday, employees at SpaceX reportedly posted an open letter in an internal chat channel grilling CEO Elon Musk’s recent behavior as a “distraction” and an “embarrassment” to the company.

In the letter first obtained by The Verge, employees express how Musk’s behavior on Twitter is “harmful” to SpaceX and that every tweet he sends is a “de facto public statement by the company.” The letter, which was addressed to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, was also shared with over 2,600 employees over Microsoft Teams, The Verge reports.

Along with addressing the company’s avowed “No Asshole” policy and its zero-tolerance sexual harassment policy, given recent allegations against Elon Musk, the open letter calls on SpaceX to “hold all leadership equally accountable” for bad behavior.

This letter comes after about a month since Insider reported SpaceX paid a former flight attendant $250,000 in 2018 to settle allegations that Musk had exposed himself during a massage onboard a company private jet, something he quickly dismissed as a “politically motivated hit piece,” and telling Insider that there is “a lot more to this story.”

Currently, it’s unclear have many signatures the letter has, as employees were asked to sign onto the letter by scanning a QR code or completing a survey. Based on anonymous screenshots shared with The Verge, the letter has over a hundred comments in the Teams channel, with the majority of them in agreement.

SpaceX employees end the letter by asking company officials to “swiftly and explicitly” separate the company from Musk’s “personal brand,” which is increasingly spiraling on Twitter, and how they “deeply care about SpaceX’s mission to make humanity multiplanetary,” but more importantly “care about each other.”

Featured image: Jim Watson/Getty