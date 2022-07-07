A fleet of Ingenuity-like helicopters could come to Mars for sample return mission

It’s that time of year again (I feel like it is always that time of year) when drafts of NASA’s next fiscal year budget start to form. During this process, we gain insight into how Congress wants that money spent, which could include changes to existing programs. For example, this year, it looks like Congress was so impressed with Ingenuity’s success that it wants more helicopters (air spacecraft?) for NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission.

The success of NASA’s Ingenuity demonstration mission cannot be understated. Originally expected to last only one month or up to five flights, it has been on the Martian surface for a year now and just completed flight 29. Congress has seen this success and wants to move forward with more, primarily due to the rising cost of the Mars Sample Return mission.

This rising cost of the mission is where the House Appropriations Committee is concerned. The decade-long mission is estimated to cost NASA several billion dollars, and looking back in history, those early estimates never stay the same.

This is where the committee’s idea of using what they call an “Ingenuity-class” helicopter for retrieving the samples Perseverance is already collecting. You have to give it to the bureaucrats this time to devise a possibly great idea. Ingenuity has shown that flight on Mars is capable while not breaking the bank.

The committee’s idea would be to use “more than one Ingenuity-class Mars helicopters” to fly around to collect Perseverance’s core samples. The current working plan is to do this with small rovers, but the committee believes using aircraft could build redundancy in case one or more of the retrieving helicopters fail. However, this would require the current design of Ingenuity to be changed to include a way to pick up and transport the samples.

Below is the full text of the committee’s budget proposal: