Space Explored Podcast 46: Artemis 1 delayed for a few weeks and more

Seth and Jared discuss why Artemis 1 scrubbed on its second launch attempt and why it will be a longer delay this time. Also, SpaceX is gaining more ISS crew rotation flights and a new contract with Rocket Lab.

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/09/SE_09-08-22.mp3

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Jared Sanders @hyprlyte

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
