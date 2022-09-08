Space Explored Podcast 46: Artemis 1 delayed for a few weeks and more

Seth and Jared discuss why Artemis 1 scrubbed on its second launch attempt and why it will be a longer delay this time. Also, SpaceX is gaining more ISS crew rotation flights and a new contract with Rocket Lab.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
- Why NASA delayed Artemis 1 launch (again) and what happens next
- NASA’s unwinnable Artemis 1 choice: Another wet dress rehearsal or launch
- NASA Awards SpaceX More Crew Flights to Space Station
- Rocket Lab Signs Agreement with USTRANSCOM to Explore Using Neutron and Electron Rockets to Deliver Cargo Around the World