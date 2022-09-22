Space Explored Podcast 48: Space Coast weather is getting rough, more

Seth Kurkowski -
space explored podcast

This week Seth and Jared dive into the weather that has been and will affect Space Coast launches, especially now that we get into the thick of hurricane season. Starship is back in the news with a record-breaking static fire and organic material found on Mars?

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/09/SEPod_09-20-22.mp3

