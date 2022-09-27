Space Explored Podcast 49: DART hits an asteroid, Artemis 1 rolls back, more

Seth Kurkowski -
PodcastNASAArtemisJupiterSpace Explored Podcast
space explored podcast

This week Seth and Jared discuss NASA’s “Hollywood moment,” by crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid all in the name of science! Also, Artemis 1 is still on the pad, with weather predictions worsening for NASA.

Subscribe

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/09/SEPod_09-26-22.mp3

Follow

Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk

Jared Sanders @hyprlyte

Read More

More Space Explored Podcast Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 podcasts

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

Guides

NASA

NASA opened for business on October 1, 1958, tasked with handling space exploration and aeronautics research in the United States.

Artemis

NASA's Artemis program is an attempt to land humans on the moon for the first time in almost 50 years.
Jupiter Space Explored Podcast

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
Maxar Satellite captures photos of NASA’s Artemis...
Watch live as NASA’s DART spacecraft crashes into...
Artemis I arrives at LC-39B ahead of its planned launch...
Why NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid
Google Search easter egg for ‘DART’ parodies NASA...
NASA knows where astronauts will land on the Moon now
NASA’s Dart spacecraft successfully smashes into ...
NASAâs unwinnable Artemis 1 choice: Another wet dress...
Load more...
Show More Comments