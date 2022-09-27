Space Explored Podcast 49: DART hits an asteroid, Artemis 1 rolls back, more

This week Seth and Jared discuss NASA’s “Hollywood moment,” by crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid all in the name of science! Also, Artemis 1 is still on the pad, with weather predictions worsening for NASA.
Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk
Jared Sanders @hyprlyte
- NASA’s Dart spacecraft successfully smashes into asteroid in the name of planetary defense
- Jupiter will soon make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
- Artemis 1 rocket to rollback to Vehicle Assemble Building ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival