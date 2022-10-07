Rocket Lab continues its steady launch pace with “It Argos Up From Here”

Rocket Lab just completed its 8th successful launch of the year. “It Argos Up From Here” saw their Electron rocket put ARGOS-4 into orbit for the NOAA.

ARGOS-4 will become part of the ARGOS constellation as part of a network of other satellites and sensors on the ground for wildlife and environmental monitoring. ARGOS-4 was paired with Electron as part of the HoPS (Hosted Payload Solutions) program, partnering government satellites with commercial launchers. ARGOS-4 was built on the General Atomics GAzelle satellite platform with the ARGOS payload attached.

For Rocket Lab, this launch is helping them keep a steady pace of launches. Today’s success keeps them at an average of almost a launch per month, skipping January and March of this year.

When they aren’t launching from picturesque New Zealand, Rocket Lab is working to expand their launch sites to include Wallops Island, Virginia and developing their next rocket, Neutron. Recently, Rocket Lab also announced that they have secured space for Neutron engine testing at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. They’re also still exploring reusability with their Electron rocket to keep customer costs down.