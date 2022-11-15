Quick Thoughts: ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano on the launch of Artemis 1

Seth Kurkowski -
Artemis 1 SLS rocket on LC-39B ahead of launch

Before settling down in NASA’s press center at Kennedy Space Center for tonight’s launch, I was able to speak with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano on the role Europe plays in this launch. “NASA will always be the agency that put a man on the moon 50 years ago,” Luca said, “But nowadays, we as a European space agency are trying to catch up, and we want to be part of this incredible endeavor.”

I asked Luca if he believed tonight is the night Artemis 1 will finally launch. He thinks we are 50/50 but still very excited to see this candle light.

https://spaceexplored.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/10/2022/11/ESALucaParmitano_Artemis1_01.mp3

Follow along with Seth’s Artemis 1 launch updates on Twitter and Mastodon.

Follow Luca on Twitter and Instagram.

Add Space Explored to your Google News feed. 

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski

Seth Kurkowski covers launches and general space news for Space Explored. He has been following launches from Florida since 2018.
Quick Thoughts: A bad case of the space Mondays
Artemis 1’s third launch attempt is in a week–u...
Space Explored Podcast 54: Falcon Heavy launch, Amazon ...
Ariane 6 hot fire test
Launch Spotlight: SpaceX Crew-5 – First Dragon launch...
List of all active robots on and around Mars
Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft arrives at the space...
Space Explored Podcast 50: SpaceX and Hubble, Artemis 1...
Load more...
Show More Comments