NASA completes structure assembly of Artemis 2’s Core Stage

Teams have assembled the main structures of NASA’s Artemis 2 Core Stage at New Orleans Michoud Assembly Facility, another step closer to getting the rocket ready for launch.

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket comprises four main parts, the Core Stage (basically the first stage), Solid Rocket Boosters, the Cryogenic Interim Upper Stage (second stage), and the Orion spacecraft. Each takes time to construct; the largest of the four is the Core Stage.

Made up of five major structures, engine section, liquid hydrogen tank, intertank, liquid oxygen tank, and the forward skirt, the Core Stage does a good amount of the lifting between launch and orbit insertion. It also takes up a good portion of the rocket’s height. Coming in at 212 feet tall, the Core Stage is almost 2/3 the height of the entire SLS rocket.

Image: NASA

The final segment of the Core Stage, the engine segment, was attached to the rest on March 17 and announced by NASA earlier this week. With that now complete, technicians can begin installing the four RS-25 engines to the bottom of the rocket. Two of the four engines flew on previous space shuttle flights, with the third and fourth engines containing flown hardware.

One final part of the Core Stage needs to be attached, the launch vehicle stage adapter. This part encloses the second stage and connects the Core Stage to the Orion stage adapter. However, this is constructed and shipped to Kennedy Space Center separately, so NASA doesn’t include it in the Core Stage. But don’t worry, LVSA, we haven’t forgotten about you.

Over the next year, we will see the needed parts of the Artemis II rocket be shipped from across the country and arrive at Kennedy Space Center for assembly. Soon we will also know who will be riding on this mission with NASA announcing the four-person crew on April 3, three NASA astronauts and one from the Canadian Space Agency.

While it feels like we’re still on a downturn from the Artemis 1 mission, get ready because Artemis 2 will be here sooner than you think.