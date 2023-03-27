Astra to give update on Launch System 2 during livestream April 25

It looks like we will be getting an update on Astra’s progress on its Launch System 2 next month with the company’s second annual “Spacetech Day” event. The event will also cover the company’s electric propulsion system.

One year of Launch System 2 development

During Astra’s Spacetech Day 2022, the company announced its plan for Launch System 2. It is pretty much a redo of its current method of developing and building launch systems for the SmallSat sector. Comprised of Rocket 4.0, which will be the company’s next launch with the retirement of Rocket 3.3, Astra’s goal is to launch up to weekly and carry about 600 kg into space. However, it’s more than just the rocket; Launch System 2 also includes improvements to Astra’s manufacturing, quality assurance, and launch operations.

It’s been a year since it was unveiled, and other than a video update several months ago, we haven’t gotten any significant updates on the company’s progress. Astra has stated several times that Rocket 4 will begin test launches this year, but we have yet to hear any timeline updates on when to expect that to occur.

Astra Rocket 3 lifting off from its Alaska launch pad. Photo credit: Brady Kenniston / Astra

While last year’s Spacetech Day was mainly about Astra, there was also a significant amount of information about the state of the SmallSat industry. Hopefully, the company will extend its events to include potential rocket and space engine customers.

Astra acquired Apollo Fusion in 2021, and in return, it gained the technology of a xeon/krypton hall-effect thruster. These propulsion systems have gained popularity with smaller spacecraft as their efficiency, and low thrust is perfect for CubeSats.

Astra has reportedly gotten hundreds of orders for this product; the last number I saw was 237 from a Space News article. The two biggest names that have ordered these engines have been Astroscale and Maxar. While neither has stated how many engines have been ordered, it’s a big deal to hopefully have staple companies like these to bolster your engine development.

Astra has taken pride in the engine technology it acquired; however, when these contracts were announced, its stock barely moved. Astra has been struggling with the possibility of delisting from the NASDAQ with a stock price below $1 since August of last year.

The company has put in for an extension to the delisting deadline, which will give them another 180 days to bring its 30-day average price back above the limit.

While its engine development is excellent and looks to be seeing success, the company was founded as a launch provider. Since that business is providing revenue, I don’t think we’ll see any change to its price.

Luckily we have an update on that path to success next month.