KBR and Intuitive Machines to propel NASA’s space orbital systems engineering

NASA has selected the Space and Technology Solutions team, a joint venture with KBR and Intuitive Machines, to provide multifaceted engineering support for key space orbital systems.

This strategic alliance is set to take center stage within NASA’s Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland as part of the Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) III contract. It spans an extensive five-year horizon and is worth a minimum of $8 million and a maximum of $719 million through 2028.

Originally announced in April, the selection was protested by the Science Applications International Corporation, which was the recipient of the 2017 OMES II contract. The Government Accountability Office has since upheld the selection by dismissing all protests.

The cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract supports and builds on the progress of, among other programs, NASA’s Joint Polar Satellite System program, a cornerstone of both short- and long-term weather prognostications, as well as the agency’s Exploration and In-space Services projects division.

Notably, the Exploration and In-space Services projects division serves as the crucible for innovations in spacecraft servicing, in-space assembly, and manufacturing technologies.

The spectrum of KBR’s contributions spans electrical engineering, instrument systems, and technology services, exploration and mission support services, as well as mission engineering and systems analysis. This comprehensive portfolio set forth by the company encompasses the entire lifecycle of spaceflight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software development.

“We are pleased with this new business award,” Byron Bright, the president of KBR Government Solutions U.S., said in an Aug. 14 statement. “The world’s leading government agencies and commercial enterprises rely on KBR’s innovative solutions to complex challenges both on and off the planet.”

According to the company, KBR has been supporting Goddard for some 35 years, a journey that spans mission operations, ground systems engineering, and spaceflight instrument development.

Intuitive Machines, while much younger than KBR, is also contracted by NASA to deliver payloads to the surface of the Moon starting as early as later this year under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

“NASA awarding Intuitive Machines its OMES III contract affirms the company’s experience in spacecraft development, autonomous systems, and near-space communications,” Steve Altemus, Intuitive Machines CEO said in a statement. “We look forward to a well-orchestrated transition process and the company’s growth in the orbital services market.”

The collaboration between KBR and Intuitive Machines offers the following to NASA, according to project management:

1. Critical engineering support:

The partnership directly contributes to NASA’s Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate, which plays a pivotal role in advancing space orbital systems. The multidisciplinary engineering expertise provided by KBR and Intuitive Machines are expected to facilitate the development, integration, and testing of hardware and software for spaceflight, airborne, and ground systems.

2. Advancing cutting-edge technologies:

The collaboration aligns with NASA’s objectives of advancing technology on multiple fronts. Not only is it expected to bolster the Joint Polar Satellite System program for enhanced weather forecasting, but it also contributes to the Exploration and In-space Services projects division, which pioneers innovative solutions for spacecraft servicing, in-space assembly, and manufacturing.

3. Enabling bold missions:

By providing comprehensive engineering support across various phases of mission development, KBR and Intuitive Machines enable NASA to undertake ambitious space missions with greater confidence. From mission analysis and design to hardware fabrication and system integration, this collaboration equips NASA to undertake groundbreaking missions that expand our understanding of the universe.

4. Accelerating space exploration:

As the space industry advances, collaboration becomes paramount to accelerate progress. KBR’s long-standing partnership with Goddard, coupled with Intuitive Machines’ expertise, fosters a dynamic synergy that can expedite the development and deployment of new technologies.

5. Inspiring future innovators:

High-profile collaborations like this serve as beacons of inspiration for the next generation of scientists, engineers, and space enthusiasts. The partnership showcases the real-world impact of cross-industry collaboration and encourages young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math fields, ultimately fueling the pipeline of talent required to drive future advancements in space technology.

6. Building resilient space infrastructure:

The OMES III contract supports not only ongoing projects, but also the validation of new technologies for future space and science missions. This focus on validating new technologies contributes to building a more resilient space infrastructure, preparing for challenges that may arise during extended missions or unexpected scenarios.

