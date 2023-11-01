US, Australia sign technology safeguards agreement to boost space launch activities

Image: The White House

The United States and Australia have signed a Technology Safeguards Agreement, or TSA, which aims to pave the way for U.S. commercial space launch vehicles to conduct launch activities Down Under. The TSA not only intends to facilitate collaboration between the two nations but also safeguards sensitive U.S. launch technology and data on Australian soil.

This agreement was formalized during the visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the United States. In a joint October 26 statement, Prime Minister Albanese and President Joe Biden emphasized the focus on innovation in space and highlighted that the TSA would create new opportunities for space-related commercial ventures.

The TSA carries considerable significance for Australia’s domestic launch sector and spaceports. It is expected to generate high-skilled technology jobs and supply chains, as well as expand the market for companies in the country’s space sector.

Enrico Palermo, the head of the Australian Space Agency, hailed this agreement as a crucial milestone.

“The TSA with the U.S. will generate new opportunities and investment for our launch sector and is a signal of the ongoing momentum within the Australian space ecosystem,” Palermo said.

Australia’s appeal as a launch destination is its geographical advantages, access to different orbits, expansive open ranges, a commitment to responsible operations, and trusted international alliances for protecting sensitive technologies.

Increased launch activity in Australia is anticipated to drive down costs through commercial efficiencies and experience, making the country a more attractive global launch hub. This, in turn, is expected to lead to more international and domestic launches, benefiting various industries, including construction, transport, hospitality, security, maintenance, operations, and logistics.

Crucially, the agreement ensures the United States is on par with other international partners when it comes to launching and retrieving space technology in Australia. Additionally, it does not impede Australian companies from developing their own launch and satellite technology and participating in the global space market.

The negotiations for the TSA were a collaborative effort between Australia and the United States, with the Australian Space Agency leading the way. While the agreement is subject to Australia’s final domestic treaty-making process, it is expected to come into force in 2024.

This agreement is seen by many space insiders as a move developing a deeper partnership between the United States and Australia in the field of space exploration and technology, fostering cooperation and investment in commercial space launch activities. It also underscores the commitment of both nations to promoting responsible behavior in space and adhering to international agreements, including the Artemis Accords.