Save big on telescopes this Black Friday weekend

It’s that time of year with every store, shop, retailer, and what not having sales on everything. Well good news, for those of us more interested in the stars than it’s a good as time as any to save money on a telescope upgrade or two. (Or a gift for those in need of one!)

Amazon sales on Celestron and more

Celestron, the defacto leader in consumer and enthusiast telescopes, is going big on Black Friday deals on Amazon. Celestron has a large array of options from beginner and budget, to massive, automated tracking telescopes.

Celestron’s biggest deal is 59% off one of its beginner refactor telescopes which now comes in at $129.99 ($319.95 regularly). You can also find deals in the 20 to 40 percent off many of Celestron’s other telescopes, but not for long.

Celestron isn’t the only one having slashed prices, you can find other telescopes at a discount on Amazon here.

Celestron telescope discounts

You can also find deals on Celestron binoculars. While not as good as a telescope, they are much better than your naked eye when trying to find planets or comets.

Big cut in Unistellar telescopes

Another telescope company with Black Friday deals is Unistellar. You can save $1,000 on the eVscope 2 and $500 on the eQuinox 2 smart telescopes through the company’s website. These discounts are also extended to Amazon where you can find both telescopes and save with bundling them with a backpack carrying case.

Unistellar telescope discounts

You can read our review of the eQuinox (first gen) telescope here and Unistellar’s eVscope 2 here.