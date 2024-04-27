Canada’s Snowbirds and B-29s coming to EAA AirVenture 2024

Image: EAA AirVenture / Connor Madison

A staple of the airshow/fly-in season, EAA’s AirVenture is back again in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with headline performers like twin B-29s and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

Twin B-29s and Snowbirds coming to Oshkosh

The first military team to show at Oshkosh back when it started in the 70s, the Canadian Snowbirds, will be returning to the fly-in convention, July 26-28.

The nine person demonstration team fly CT-114 Tutor jets, training jets from the 1960s that have received large amounts of upgrades over the decades to remain safe to fly. The Snowbirds have a similar mission to its US counterparts, Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, etc, as to promote the skill, dedication, and professionalism of the nation’s armed forces.

The Snowbirds will only come south for the summer twice this year, AirVenture will be the first and the second will be at the Reno Air Show, where they will share the spotlight with the US Navy Blue Angels.

2024 is the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Snowbirds won’t be the only northerns showing off at Oshkosh. The show will also see three Canadian owned World War Two fighters, the P-51 Mustang, Spitfire, and Hurricane, both on display and in the air to celebrate the heritage of the RCAF.

Sticking with WW2 theme and even rarer than the Snowbirds coming south, will be not one but two B-29 heavy bombers on display at Oshkosh. The iconic bomber payed a pivotal role during the war against the Empire of Japan and brought about the era of large-scale pressurized aircraft.

Now, the only two flight worthy B-29s remaining will fly together for only what is believed to be the fourth time in the last half century. Each bomber will take turns being on display at Boeing Plaza (yes that is a thing, and it’s freaking awesome) throughout the week.

One of them, called Doc, will be offering flight experiences out of Appleton Airport throughout the week, those tickets can be purchased on the aircraft owner’s website.

NASA, drones, and aviation of all kinds to be on show

If you have never been to an airshow before, it’s a unique space of fascination, ingenuity, and education. A place where everyone is welcomed and encouraged to learn and take part.

I have yet to find any places with people so nice and willing to help one another. It’s truly a community.

AirVenture takes this up another notch. Not just an airshow but and entire convention dedicated to aviation, the past, the present, and the future. Even though I’ve lived in Wisconsin my entire life, I didn’t attend AirVenture for the first time until last year.

What you find there is not just a bunch of Cessnas or Beechcrafts filling up acres of empty fields. Well you do find that but there’s far more.

From drones to spaceflight, you’ll find it all spread across hangers, taxiways, and anywhere else they can fit a booth. NASA regularly takes up resident somewhere at the airport, last year it brought its Super Guppy aircraft, which has been used to transport the agency’s spacecraft for decades.

Coming back again will be a massive drone show with up to 500 drones flying autonomously. Fish and Wildlife, US Forest Service, and delivery company Wing showed up with their drones to talk about how to use the technology in their respective fields.

So, if you’re in the area, or not, I promise we don’t bite up here, I suggest checking AirVenture out.