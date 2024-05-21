 Skip to main content

SpaceX just demoed its first Starlink phone-to-phone video call without special hardware

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 21 2024 - 11:36 am PT
SpaceX has been cooking up Starlink-backed satellite cell service for a while now, and the company just demoed a major milestone.

In the demo, a video call is placed using X to demonstrate Starlink Direct to Cell satellite functionality. SpaceX and T-Mobile co-announced plans to roll out Starlink-based satellite cell coverage in July 2023. SpaceX now says its “excited to go live with T-Mobile later this year,” pointing to a 2024 launch target.

While phone makers like Apple have been integrating satellite calling features for emergency purposes in recent years, SpaceX and T-Mobile could stand out by offering full phone usage in areas without cell coverage.

See the demo in action below:

