SpaceX just demoed its first Starlink phone-to-phone video call without special hardware

SpaceX has been cooking up Starlink-backed satellite cell service for a while now, and the company just demoed a major milestone.
In the demo, a video call is placed using X to demonstrate Starlink Direct to Cell satellite functionality. SpaceX and T-Mobile co-announced plans to roll out Starlink-based satellite cell coverage in July 2023. SpaceX now says its “excited to go live with T-Mobile later this year,” pointing to a 2024 launch target.
While phone makers like Apple have been integrating satellite calling features for emergency purposes in recent years, SpaceX and T-Mobile could stand out by offering full phone usage in areas without cell coverage.
See the demo in action below:
