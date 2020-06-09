Video: SpaceX releases first look inside Starlink fairing as satellites are deployed in space

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company regularly deploys dozens of satellites into space every few weeks. The satellites are launched on SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets and sent to Earth orbit.
Ultimately, around 40,000 satellites will be deployed and used for a broadband internet service called Starlink.
SpaceX is also excellent at live streaming its launch activity to the public. Starlink launches end with a live view of SpaceX satellites being released into space.
What hasn’t been seen publicly before today is what the inside of a Starlink fairing looks like before the satellites are deployed.
SpaceX removed that cloak of mystery today, and reality does not disappoint:
Starlink fairing deploy sequence pic.twitter.com/2aOmxWDx8w
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 9, 2020
The next SpaceX Starlink launch is scheduled for liftoff this Friday. SpaceX will also transport Planet’s Earth imaging satellites SkySat 16, 17, and 18.