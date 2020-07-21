SpaceX footage shows extraordinary rocket nosecone double catch using parachutes and nets

SpaceX made company history on Monday when it successfully caught both halves of the Falcon 9 nosecone after successfully launching a South Korean military satellite to space. SpaceX has previously managed to catch a single fairing half, but not the full nosecone.

Less than 24 hours later, SpaceX has published video footage of both successful fairing half recovery attempts. In addition to reusing the first stage of Falcon 9 rockets to reduce cost and increase launch cadence, SpaceX can recoup the cost from the $6 million nosecone if double catches become routine.

It also just looks phenomenal to see in action. Here’s the footage of both recoveries:

View the full launch and first stage recovery from the same mission here.