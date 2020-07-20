Watch: SpaceX reusing rocket first stage from astronaut launch for South Korean satellite mission

Update: SpaceX targeting 5:30 p.m. EDT due to local weather in Florida.
SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today at 5 p.m. EDT. The launch window will be open for 3 hours 55 minutes. SpaceX is sending a communications satellite called ANASIS 2 to space for the South Korean military.
The first stage of the two-staged rocket was previously used to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station for the historic SpaceX Demo-2 mission. Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land for a second time 8 minutes 31 seconds after liftoff. The ANASIS 2 satellite will be deployed 32 minutes 29 seconds after launch.
What to know
- Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used to launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts
- Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean
- Live coverage will end after the first stage landing due to the client’s request, although SpaceX is capable of live streaming satellite deployment in space
How to watch
ANASIS 2 live coverage will begin 15 minutes before liftoff at 4:45 p.m. EDT today: