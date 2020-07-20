Watch: SpaceX reusing rocket first stage from astronaut launch for South Korean satellite mission

Update: SpaceX targeting 5:30 p.m. EDT due to local weather in Florida.

SpaceX will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today at 5 p.m. EDT. The launch window will be open for 3 hours 55 minutes. SpaceX is sending a communications satellite called ANASIS 2 to space for the South Korean military.

The first stage of the two-staged rocket was previously used to send NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station for the historic SpaceX Demo-2 mission. Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land for a second time 8 minutes 31 seconds after liftoff. The ANASIS 2 satellite will be deployed 32 minutes 29 seconds after launch.

What to know

Falcon 9 rocket first stage has been used to launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts

Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX’s “Just Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean

Live coverage will end after the first stage landing due to the client’s request, although SpaceX is capable of live streaming satellite deployment in space

Previous SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage landing at 4:31:47

How to watch

ANASIS 2 live coverage will begin 15 minutes before liftoff at 4:45 p.m. EDT today:

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/fPbckYFySh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020

Deployment of ANASIS-II confirmed — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 20, 2020

