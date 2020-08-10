SpaceX envisions ’21st century spaceport’ and resort in Texas for future Starship passengers

SpaceX wants to transform the Boca Chica Village in Texas into a modern spaceport, according to a new job listing for “Resort Development Manager” posted this week. Spotted by CNBC reporter Michael Sheetz, the job description states that “SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport.”

Boca Chica is the small area near Brownsville, Texas, where SpaceX already conducts tests with the Starship project — which aims to deliver new spacecrafts designed to take passengers beyond low Earth orbit.

According to the job description for the SpaceX Brownsville facility, the company wants to turn the entire region into a spaceport to accommodate both the people and cargo that will be on board the Starship vehicle.

SpaceX is committed to developing revolutionary space technology, with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets. Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship, our next generation launch vehicle. SpaceX is committed to developing this town into a 21st century Spaceport. We are looking for a talented Resort Development Manager to oversee the development of SpaceX’s first resort from inception to completion.

The Resort Development Manager will be responsible for managing the entire project, including design and architectural aspects, costs, schedules, and all government approvals.

With so much effort on this project, SpaceX clearly wants to offer a unique experience for those planning to travel to the Moon or even Mars.

Last week, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley successfully returned to Earth from the International Space Station, building SpaceX’s experience safely conducting human spaceflight missions.

Starship also launched and landed its SN5 Starship prototype this month in Texas in a major milestone for spacecraft development.

