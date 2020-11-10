Senate to hold confirmation hearing for Trump NASA CFO two months before Biden NASA CFO nomination

Space policy expert and entrepreneur Greg Autry of California was nominated by the Trump administration on July 29 to fill the role of Chief Financial Officer at NASA. Fast-forward to today and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is moving at the speed of government to initiate Mr. Autry’s confirmation hearing.

The only hitch is that the president who nominated Mr. Autry to serve as NASA’s CFO did not win reelection in the 2020 U.S. presidential race. That means that, if confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Autry will only serve up to 70 days in the NASA CFO position. Come January 20, 2021, the Biden administration will necessarily fill the NASA position with their own interim chief financial officer before nominating a candidate for Senate confirmation.

Even with a swift confirmation in the Senate, we may be welcoming the shortest-serving NASA CFO in the history of America’s space agency … because why not?

The Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST today.

More