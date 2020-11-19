Stratolaunch begins building its Talon-A hypersonic plane

Stratolaunch appears to have finally begun building its versatile hypersonic plane, the Talon-A. Looking at some recent tweets from the company, you can even get a sneak peek at the first prototype being assembled.

Once Talon-A is finished, it will serve as a reusable test-bed for hypersonic research, experiments, and enabling some operational missions. It will be capable of traveling at Mach 6 speeds, will be 28 feet long, and weigh about 6,000 pounds. It will also be highly instrumented, which will allow it to collect a plethora of valuable data during flight. Said data is recorded onboard the plane and can be telemetered to ground stations if customers so desire. Once a flight is finished, Talon-A can be recovered, inspected, and re-flown.

Talon-A will be capable of taking off vertically from a traditional runway or via Stratolaunch’s Carrier plane. The Stratolaunch Carrier is the world’s biggest plane, with a wingspan of 385 feet, longer than a football field. This plane can carry up to three Talon-A planes at a time and launch them mid-air.

The developer, Draper, will provide the guidance, navigation, and control software for the Talon-A. Draper has said that this software should be finished and ready for use by next year.

The manufacturing of the Stratolaunch Talon-A reusable hypersonic vehicle has begun. The upper skin layup tool and prototype upper skin are giving us a peak at what’s to come. One. Step. Closer #Stratolaunch #onestepcloser #ThinkBig #BreakingBarriers pic.twitter.com/umoPcqHz5A — Stratolaunch (@Stratolaunch) October 20, 2020

Stratolaunch also completed its first Talon-A engine test in October. The engine was designed and built in partnership with Ursa Major Tech, a propulsion system developer for the microsatellite and nanosatellite launch market.

After Talon-A, Stratolaunch hopes to create the Talon Z, a plane that would be capable of traveling at Mach 10.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!