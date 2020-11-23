Investors from Lockheed Martin Ventures and SpaceFund will be at TechCrunch Sessions: Space 2020

TechCrunch Sessions: Space 2020 is a two-day online event that will take place on December 16 and 17. During the event, TechCrunch will interview key figures from space technology companies as well as those who invest in them.

The newest figures to be added to the guests’ list are Chris Moran, lead investor at Lockheed Martin Ventures, and Meagan Crawford, managing partner at SpaceFund. Both of these companies specialize in seeking out and investing in space technology startups. During the event, Moran and Crawford will share their knowledge and insight with the audience.

If you would like to attend the event, you can click here to purchase tickets from TechCrunch.

Via TechCrunch