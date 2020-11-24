NASA begins booster stacking of SLS rocket in preparation for Artemis I

This afternoon, NASA announced that it had made progress in the preparation necessary for the upcoming Artemis I launch. More specifically, the first piece of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket has finally been stacked on the mobile launcher.

Booster stacking is the process of stacking the individual segments of the solid rocket boosters. “Stacking the first piece of the SLS rocket on the mobile launcher marks a major milestone for the Artemis Program,” said Andrew Shroble, an integrated operations flow manager with Jacobs, a company assisting NASA to prepare the Artemis program.

There were many signs that NASA was going to begin stacking parts of the SLS soon, but it’s exciting to know that it has officially started the process. During the coming weeks, workers will start stacking the remaining segments one by one.

Via NASA