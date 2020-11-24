‘X-Plane: Starship’ for iPhone lets you fly SpaceX’s next-gen rocket with realistic physics

A new physics simulator app recently hit the Apple App Store, called “X-Plane: Starship.” The app allows users to pilot SpaceX’s new Starship on either Earth or Mars with incredibly realistic physics.

Laminar Research is the developer of the app, and this definitely isn’t their first attempt at a realistic physics simulation. The development studio has created a handful of other physics simulation apps as well, most notably X-Plane 11 on Mac and PC, which won many awards and has been called one of the best physics simulators available.

Laminar Research also has other great apps available on iPhone and iPad. The most popular among these is X-Plane Flight Simulator. In this app, users can choose to pilot one of 17 different aircraft and take off or land at more than 37,000 real-life airports. All of this is done with realistic physics as well.

SpaceX’s Starship stands at 160 feet tall and will be capable of transporting both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, or even Mars. If you would like to pilot this awesome spacecraft, click here to be redirected to the Apple App Store. The app is currently entirely free.