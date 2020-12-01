Billionaire couple invests $2 million in Shetland Space Centre

Billionaire couple Anders and Anne Povlsen’s company, Wildland Ventures Ltd, has just invested about $2 million in Shetland Space Centre located in the UK.

The news of this substantial investment comes shortly after Lockheed Martin secured permission from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to launch satellites from the same facility.

Tim Kirkwood, who is part of Wildland Ventures, said, “as a project involving an ex-RAF base, a brownfield site, a promising location, and now with backing from HIE, the UKSA, and Lockheed Martin, it has become clear that Shetland Space Centre is a realistic investment prospect to be asked to be involved with.”

