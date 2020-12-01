Blue Origin announces first board of advisors with NASA and Defense Department leadership

Blue Origin announced today that it is establishing a seven-person board of advisors consisting of some rather prestigious people. The board will serve the purpose of guiding the company on attaining easier and more efficient access to space in the long run.

The company released a statement on the subject today that reads, “The Board will provide strategic counsel on the company’s mission to radically reduce the cost of access to space and the utilization of in-space resources.”

Blue Origin has not commented on why they chose the particular members that they did. However, something to note with these new board members is that most of them are former government officials. This will almost certainly be leveraged in the future to win more government business, where the real money is at.

Here is the full list of members that will be on Blue Origins new advisory board:

Kari A. Bingen – Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security

Dr. Charles Elachi – Former Director, Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Dr. Dan Hastings – Aeronautics and Astronautics Department Head, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and former Chief Scientist, U.S. Air Force

Major General Sue Mashiko, USAF (Ret.) – Former Deputy Director, National Reconnaissance Office

Todd May – Senior Vice President, Space and Mission Solutions, KBR and former Director, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Bill Smith – Former President, Primex Technologies Aerospace Division

Heather Wilson – President, University of Texas at El Paso, former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, and former Member, U.S. House of Representatives

Via Blue Origin

