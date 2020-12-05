Asteroid samples from Hayabusa 2 have successfully touched down on Earth

Six years ago, on December 3, 2014, Japan launched Hayabusa 2 into space to begin its three-year long journey to an asteroid named “Ryugu.” Once the asteroid was reached, samples were taken and sent back towards Earth. Now, finally, those samples have successfully arrived.

Today, at about 12:30 am EST, Hayabusa 2 got close enough to Earth and ejected the sample return carrier. The carrier, which is a capsule with a 16-inch diameter, entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in South Australia about 12 hours later.

During its journey down to Earth’s surface, the sample return carrier experienced temperatures of almost 6,000 degrees Fahrenheit and speeds of 26,000 mph. Just before touching down, the carrier released its heat shield and deployed a parachute, allowing it to substantially slow its speeds for a safe landing.

At the time of writing this, JAXA says that they have pinpointed the carrier’s location and have deployed a helicopter to the area to retrieve it.

Today (12/6) at 03:07 JST, as a result of the beacon direction search, the capsule landing point has been estimated. Now, we will search by helicopter. — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) December 5, 2020

Hayabusa 2 was able to pass a few hundred miles over Earth after deploying the carrier. Doing this allowed the spacecraft to monitor its re-entry. Shortly after, the spacecraft headed back out into deep space to visit two more asteroids in 2026 and 2031.

Enjoy reading Space Explored?

Help others find us by following in Apple News and Google News. Be sure to check us out on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and don’t forget the Space Time podcast!