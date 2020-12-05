SpaceX hiring Vandenberg Launch Site Manager, more launches out of California expected

A new job posting from SpaceX has revealed that the private space company is looking for a Launch Site Mission Manager for Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. This is likely a sign that SpaceX expects to undertake many more launches from this site in the future.

Part of the job description for Launch Site Mission Manager reads:

“As a Launch Site Mission Manager, you will be a hands-on contributor responsible for all launch site activities associated with current and future customer spacecraft missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base. This unique location is SpaceX’s primary site for polar and high-inclination orbital missions.”

The job has all of the typical requirements that you would expect, including a top-secret clearance to “provide the opportunity for you to work on sensitive SpaceX missions.”

