Iran claims that a satellite-controlled machine gun assassinated a top nuclear scientist

Late last month, one of Iran’s top nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was unexpectedly killed while driving on a highway with his wife. Immediately after the incident occurred, Iran wasn’t sure how he had been killed. But now, Iran believes it knows what happened, and it’s a bit of an eyebrow-raiser.

Iran has come to the conclusion that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh was done by a satellite-controlled machine gun. The smart gun, which had been placed in the back of a truck, identified Fakhizadeh using facial recognition, and then artificial intelligence took it from there. Some 13 shots were fired from the smart gun, killing Fakhrizadeh.

Even more surprising about the attack was that 11 bodyguards and Fakhrizadeh’s wife all remained somehow unharmed. This means that the gun that killed him would have had to have been extremely accurate and controlled, especially considering that his wife was only inches away from him in the same vehicle.

This incident marks the second assassination of a high-ranking Iranian official so far this year. Tehran has blamed Israel for the attack, but officials have yet to confirm or deny it. However, Yoav Galant, an Israeli security cabinet minister, has publicly stated that he is not aware of the type of technology that a satellite-controlled machine gun would require.

Galant also stated his disbelief that such a device is responsible for killing Fakhrizadeh. “It would appear that those who were responsible for [Fakhrizadeh’s] security are now coming up with reasons for not having fulfilled that mission,” said Galant.

Via Bloomberg

