Vice President Mike Pence has officially announced that both Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station will be renamed to include the “Space Force” name.

Now, the official naming of these two air force bases will be Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Despite the name changes, the bases will still be overseen by the Department of the Air Force.

The unveiling of the Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station signs. #FloridaToday #USAToday pic.twitter.com/AoRdSdlcwW — Rachael Joy (@Rachael_Joy) December 9, 2020