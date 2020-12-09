Satellite startup ‘Pixxel’ set to launch first satellite in early 2021

Bengaluru-based company Pixxel is a new satellite startup formed in 2019 by a couple of 21-year-olds. Now, after lots of hard work and funding, the company has signed a deal to launch its first imaging satellite into orbit.

The deal was signed with the Indian Space Research Organisation (IRSO), which will now be assisting the startup in launching its first satellite from India. Prior to this deal, the company planned on launching its first satellite onboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.

Regarding the change in launch partners, Pixxel co-founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said, “The Department of Space (DoS) was very keen on us launching from here, and it also made more logistical sense for us. It was an opportunity for us to work with our own space organization and build that relationship.”

Back in June 2019, Pixxel raised around $700,000 in a round of pre-seed funding. Then, in August of this year, the company raised another $5 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures, growX Ventures, and Lightspeed India.

The two 21-year-old founders of Pixxel

Pixxel’s first satellite will be launched sometime in early 2021, with its second satellite currently assigned to be launched onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

This is all leading towards the company achieving its overall goal of creating a constellation of Earth-imaging satellites. These satellites could then be used to provide imagery to people or companies all over the world.

Via Inc 42

